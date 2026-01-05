Delhi-NCR air quality remains ‘poor’; cold wave grips region

Delhi woke on Monday to a city wrapped in a chill as a biting cold wave gripped the national capital, with temperatures plunging sharply by 4.5 degrees Celsius to settle at a frosty 6.5 degrees — well below the seasonal norm.

Yet it was not just the cold that cast a shadow over the metropolis; the air itself remained heavy, as the city continued to reel under poor air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), most parts of Delhi lingered in the ‘poor’ category, with Akshardham recording an AQI of 294 and ITO at 256. But for many areas, the air was far more stifling. Eleven monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Chandni Chowk, reported ‘very poor’ conditions, with AQI readings soaring past 300 — Chandni Chowk reaching a hazardous 343. Other hotspots included Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, Okhla Phase II, Rohini, Sirifort, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur, painting a stark picture of a city struggling to breathe.

The smoggy pall did not spare neighbouring towns. Noida’s air quality dipped to 242, while Gurugram, which had briefly tasted moderate air, slid back into the poor range with an AQI of 244.