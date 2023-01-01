Delhi-NCR: Ban on coal, other unapproved fuels comes into force

A stringent ban on the use of coal and other unapproved fuels in industries and commercial establishments came into force in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, with officials saying defaulting units will be closed down without any warning.



However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed, the central government's Commission for Air Quality Management said (CAQM).



The ban is part of a comprehensive policy released by the CAQM in July last year. The policy lists sector-wise action plans to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR in the next five years.



Authorities have been directed to close down industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels, including coal, without giving them any show-cause notice.