Delhi-NCR chokes as pollution stays ‘severe’, AQI crosses 400 in many areas

Delhi-NCR awoke on Saturday to a suffocating blanket of smog, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) once again slipped into the dreaded ‘severe’ category. The morning sky resembled a grey wall, with buildings, roads and even familiar landmarks fading into a toxic haze.

The Air Quality Early Warning System put Delhi’s AQI at 386 at 5:30 am, while private monitor AQI.in delivered an even grimmer reading of 470 — pollution levels equivalent to smoking 12 cigarettes a day, experts warned.

Across the city, CPCB monitors painted a picture of choking air: Ashok Vihar at 415, Chandni Chowk at 419, Bawana 441, Jahangirpuri 422, ITO 418, Mundka 426, Rohini 423, Wazirpur 447, and Siri Fort soaring to an alarming 495. Neighbourhood after neighbourhood remained trapped in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ zone, leaving residents with burning eyes, itchy throats, and a sinking dread that the toxic air had nowhere to go.