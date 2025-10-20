Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality on Diwali morning

As dawn broke over the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, 20 October, the city awoke to a sky heavy with smog, where the festive lights of Diwali seemed dimmed beneath a pall of pollution.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), a silent sentinel of the air we breathe, registered a hazardous 335 at 8 am, plunging Delhi into the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The bursts of crackers on the eve of the festival had left a smoky veil over the metropolis, adding to the already swelling haze of noise and particulate matter.

Forecasters warn that this toxic embrace may deepen in the coming days, with air quality expected to sink further into the “severe” category on Tuesday and Wednesday, as local emissions mingle with stagnant winds and temperature inversions, creating a churning cauldron of winter smog. The Supreme Court’s limited permission for green crackers has done little to soothe the city’s beleaguered lungs.

Doctors warn that inhaling Delhi’s toxic air is like drawing in the smoke of ten cigarettes each day — each breath a silent sting, searing the lungs with invisible fire.