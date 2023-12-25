Delhi: New Covid sub-variant on radar; flurry of surprise inspection of hospitals

Covid cases registered a rise in the country towards the end of 2023 with sub-variant JN.1 on the radar while the Delhi government planned to step up genome surveillance to tackle the issue going forward.

As the new threat looms on the horizon with an uptick in Covid cases amid the festive season, doctors in Delhi have advised people to wear masks, avoid gatherings and maintain a healthy diet.

The devastating third wave of the Covid pandemic driven by the Omicron variant had resulted in a record surge of infections in Delhi in early 2022, and the second one driven by the Delta variant had wreaked havoc in the national capital, as at other places, in 2021.

The fresh threat, as there was one early 2023, has only proven many experts right that "Covid is not out of the world yet".

Both the Centre and the Delhi government are alert and have planned a way forward to tackle any situation.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on December 20 told PTI that oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and other requirements were being "reviewed again".