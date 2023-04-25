Delhi: Nigerians arrested for cheating over 700 victims on matrimonial website

The woman later received a phone call from a caller Riya Mehta who cheated Rs 2.40 lakh from her on the pretext of customs duty and other taxes for the gift parcel.



"The mobile numbers used by alleged persons were found switched off and the alleged matrimonial user profile was also found deleted. She later on came to know that she had been cheated online as she did not receive further response from alleged persons," said the DCP.



During investigation, detailed analysis of matrimony profile and calling numbers was done and the location in Nihal Vihar was identified.



"Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Igwemma and Chife were arrested," said Singh.