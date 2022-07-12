Delhi Oyo Room firing: Vigilance probe initiated

On July 7, it was alleged that a few people were injured in the incident of firing, but nobody had complained to the police.



Later, a voice recording surfaced wherein two persons could be heard saying how people were beaten up after losing in gambling.



"In respect of reports regarding a firing incident in Shalimar Bagh, a detailed probe into the matter was conducted and locals were interrogated. It was found that no such PCR call or complaint or incident was reported in PS Shalimar Bagh. And in case any such information or complaint will be received, necessary legal action will be taken as per the provisions of law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West, Usha Rangnani said.