Delhi Police arrest man for impersonating UAE govt official, cheating Leela Palace Hotel of Rs 23L

"The man had also made a few part settlements in the month of August and September, 2022 worth Rs 11.5 lakh for room charges, the total outstanding still stands at INR 23,48,413 against which he had issued us a post-dated cheque worth INR 20 lakh due for November 21, 2022 which was duly submitted to our bank on September 22, 2022, but due to insufficient funds the cheque bounced," read the FIR.



"On November 20, 2022 around 1 p.m., the man fled with hotel valuables and this seems to be completely pre-planned since we were under the impression that by November 22, 2022 hotel will get the dues cleared through the cheque he had submitted," read the FIR.