Delhi police arrests 59-year-old for espionage links and fake passport racket

The Delhi Police has arrested a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in espionage activities, including links to a foreign-based nuclear scientist and his role in a fake passport racket operating out of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini, who also went by the names Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin, and Syed Adil Hussaini, was apprehended from Delhi’s Seemapuri area two days ago.

According to a police source, Adil had been in contact with a nuclear scientist based abroad and had travelled to several countries, including Pakistan. He is also alleged to have obtained three identity cards of a sensitive installation using forged documents.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Adil, a resident of Tata Nagar in Jamshedpur, and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign entities and obtaining multiple Indian passports using fake documents.