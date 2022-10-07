Delhi Police arrests juvenile tasked to kill Salman Khan

The official said that the juvenile was involved in the conspiracy along with other accused to carry out an attack on Salman Khan. They couldn't conduct a recce due to some reasons. Later, the juvenile was asked to kill Rana Kandowalia, a businessman.



Dhaliwal said that they will move a plea before the court with a request to try the juvenile as an adult. The official said that when the juvenile is over 16, the court can decide whether to try him as an adult or not.