Delhi Police asks Cyber Cafes to maintain visitors' record

In a bid to prevent antisocial elements or terrorists from using cyber cafes to create disturbance, the Delhi Police has issued certain guidelines for the cyber cafe owners, asking them to maintain a register for vistors' identity.



"It has come to notice that certain criminal antisocial elements or terrorists are using these facilities to mislead the security/ investigating agencies, create panic in the public, endanger the security of VVIPs and Govt. Institutions, help in the terrorist activities directly affecting the security of the state," an official order by ACP (Lajpat Nagar) Jai Narayan Bhardwaj read.



The official said that it is necessary to take speedy measures in this behalf to prevent danger to human life and safety, to thwart and prevent terrorist activities which may affect the security of the state and disturb public order and tranquility. In view of this, the police asked the owners of Cyber Cafes in the entire area of Sub-Division Lajpat Nagar to maintain a register for the identity of the visitor.