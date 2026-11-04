Delhi Police books Prashant Bhushan over doctored Lavrov video

The fabricated video purported to show Lavrov making remarks critical of India concerning its internal affairs and oil purchases. The Ministry of External Affairs had flagged the clip as digitally manipulated.

According to police, the video contained misleading and inflammatory material that could spread rumours, damage reputations and disturb public order.

The FIR invokes sections 336(4), 353(1)(c), 356 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, covering offences related to forgery, statements conducing to public mischief, defamation and the use of a forged document as genuine.

Section 66C of the Information Technology Act, which concerns identity theft, has also been invoked.

Police are examining the content of the video and tracing its circulation on social media as part of the investigation.

With IANS inputs