Delhi Police, Azad oppose Ajit Bharti's anticipatory bail plea in SC/ST Act case

Delhi High Court reserves order on YouTuber Ajeet Bharti's anticipatory bail plea over alleged casteist remarks against Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Police and Azad's counsel oppose pre-arrest bail, while Bharti's lawyer says his remarks were made in response to provocation involving his family

Case centres on Bharti's social media remarks invoking caste, with the trial court finding prima facie ingredients of an offence under the SC/ST Act

Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 16 September reserved its order on YouTuber Ajit Bharti's plea for anticipatory bail in a case registered against him over alleged casteist and derogatory remarks against Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

The Delhi Police opposed the plea, arguing that the language allegedly used by Bharti directly insulted a particular Scheduled Caste and that the case attracted provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Azad's lawyer also opposed the plea, arguing that Bharti's remarks were derogatory, intentional and made in a public forum.

Bharti's counsel, however, argued that the SC/ST Act was not attracted because there was no intention to insult or humiliate Azad on the ground of his caste. He said the remarks had to be considered in the context in which they were made and claimed that Bharti was responding to a provocative comment involving a member of his family.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, after hearing the arguments, said he would pronounce his order on the plea.

During the hearing, the prosecutor argued that the alleged remarks were made on a public social-media platform and therefore could not be treated as a private exchange.

"These words were allegedly called by the accused on a social media platform, so it is not that it was done in closed walls. All these ingredients are there to attract the SC/ST Act and this anticipatory bail plea does not lie," the prosecutor argued.