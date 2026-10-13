Police detain CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ranka amid Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Police detained Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and other Cockroach Janta Party members while they attempted to enter Jantar Mantar

The detentions came amid demonstrations against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Police increased security and restricted protests at Jantar Mantar, identifying alternative venues as CJP criticised the restrictions and vowed to continue its campaign

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after attempting to reach Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, amid heightened security over protests against alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other party members, including Ajinkya Shinde, were also detained during the incident. The detentions took place as the national capital remained on alert following days of demonstrations demanding action against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, Dipke said CJP members had entered Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag before being detained by police.

“Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police,” he wrote.

Confirming the detention of Ranka, Das, Shinde and other team members, Dipke added, “You cannot denotify the resistance,” tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.