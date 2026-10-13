Police detain CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ranka amid Jantar Mantar protest
CJP has criticised the restrictions on demonstrations, maintaining that its members intended to protest peacefully
Delhi Police detained Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and other Cockroach Janta Party members while they attempted to enter Jantar Mantar
The detentions came amid demonstrations against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Police increased security and restricted protests at Jantar Mantar, identifying alternative venues as CJP criticised the restrictions and vowed to continue its campaign
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after attempting to reach Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, amid heightened security over protests against alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other party members, including Ajinkya Shinde, were also detained during the incident. The detentions took place as the national capital remained on alert following days of demonstrations demanding action against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In a post on X, Dipke said CJP members had entered Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag before being detained by police.
“Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police,” he wrote.
Confirming the detention of Ranka, Das, Shinde and other team members, Dipke added, “You cannot denotify the resistance,” tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dipke also shared a video purportedly showing CJP members jumping over a gate to enter the protest site while raising slogans, including “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Police personnel are seen approaching the group and taking the members into custody.
CJP has criticised the restrictions on demonstrations, maintaining that its members intended to protest peacefully.
The detentions come amid an intensifying political confrontation over the SIR exercise and allegations concerning the revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties and activists have questioned the process and demanded accountability from the Election Commission.
The controversy has prompted demonstrations involving opposition leaders, students and civil society groups in Delhi. Protesters have called for action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.
Delhi Police has tightened security across the capital to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order. Police had earlier denied permission for a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing security and public-order concerns. The site has also been removed from its earlier status as a designated protest venue, with Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground identified as alternative locations for demonstrations.
The latest incident follows earlier detentions of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other party leaders ahead of a planned protest in the capital. The party has continued to oppose restrictions on its demonstrations and has vowed to sustain its campaign over the electoral roll controversy.
The latest detentions highlight continuing tensions between protesters and authorities over access to public demonstration sites in Delhi. While CJP members have criticised the police action, the broader dispute centres on allegations surrounding the SIR exercise and demands for accountability from the Election Commission.
The precise legal grounds for Tuesday's detentions and whether those taken into custody have subsequently been released were not established in the available reports.
With agency inputs