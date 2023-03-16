Minority affairs ministry's budgetary allocation cut by 38% for 2023-24: Govt

Several opposition MPs had raised the issue of pre-matric scholarships having been stopped by the government, during the Winter session of Parliament last year.



Replying to the question, which was posed by BSP MP Danish Ali, Irani said that the reduction in the ministry's budget was effected due to the adoption of a new mechanism for release of the Central share of funds under the Centrally sponsored schemes and Central sector schemes, for which the state nodal agencies (SNA) and the Central nodal agencies (CNA) were required to be appointed.



As per the revised procedure of the finance ministry's expenditure department, the release of funds under PMJVK is not tied to the individual projects and the amount available in the account of the SNA forms a common pool.