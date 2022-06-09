Delhi Police registers FIR against Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi & others over hate messages on social media

The Delhi Police said on Wednesday that it has registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity.



Among those named in the FIR, registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, are Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari, the police said.