Delhi Police seize 455 kg of banned firecrackers, arrest 2

"On seeing the police team, he immediately tried to escape but was nabbed. When his bag was checked, there were firecrackers. The man was identified as Amit and when he was asked to produce the license for the firecrackers, he did not have one," said the DCP.



"Amit told the police that he had bought firecrackers from the Shiv Ram Park area. Acting on the information, a police team raided the area and Rishi was apprehended."



Confirming the arrests, DCP Sharma added that a case has been registered at the Nihal Vihar police station.