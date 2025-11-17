Delhi Police summons Al Falah chairman in terror module, fake documents probes
Investigators say Siddiqui’s statement is key to clarifying inconsistencies in the university’s functioning and associated individuals
The Delhi Police has issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module and two separate cases of forgery and cheating registered against the institution, officials said on Monday.
Investigators said Siddiqui’s statement is essential to address key inconsistencies surrounding the university’s functioning and the activities of individuals linked to it.
The Crime Branch recently filed two FIRs against the Haryana-based university after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) flagged “major irregularities” in its accreditation claims on Saturday.
According to officials, both regulatory bodies found serious discrepancies in documents submitted by the institution and forwarded their reports to law enforcement agencies.
“The FIRs relate to allegedly fabricated accreditation documents and misleading claims made by the university. A detailed probe is underway,” a senior officer said.
The summons to Siddiqui also intersect with the investigation into last week’s blast near the Red Fort, with several suspects believed to have ties to the university. Investigators are now scrutinising institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals as part of the widening inquiry.
Further investigation is in progress.
With PTI inputs
