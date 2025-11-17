Delhi Police summons Al Falah chairman in terror module, fake documents probes

The Delhi Police has issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module and two separate cases of forgery and cheating registered against the institution, officials said on Monday.

Investigators said Siddiqui’s statement is essential to address key inconsistencies surrounding the university’s functioning and the activities of individuals linked to it.

The Crime Branch recently filed two FIRs against the Haryana-based university after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) flagged “major irregularities” in its accreditation claims on Saturday.