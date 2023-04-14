Delhi Police told not to use complex Urdu, Persian words in FIR

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued an order directing the police staff not to use complex Urdu and Persian words while registering FIRs, diaries or chargesheets.

A list of 383 complex words with simpler alternatives in Hindi and English has been prepared by the department and shared with officers.

The Commissioner of Police, while citing directions given by Delhi High Court in 2019 to the Delhi Police to avoid using complicated Urdu and Persian words, has asked police staff to use simple words that are easily understood by all parties involved.

Words such as 'Adam Shanakht', 'Ikrar', 'Ittala', 'Dastkhat', 'Mushtabha', 'Mukkamal Halat', and many more have been replaced.