Delhi pollution: Air quality again deteriorates to ‘severe’ category

After getting relief for two days, Delhi's air quality deteriorated again to the ‘severe’ category on Saturday, 23 November, with AQI crossing 400.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) in the national capital till 7:00 am remained at 422 points.

The AQI in Delhi-NCR's various cities also remained high. City Faridabad was 290, Gurugram was 324, Ghaziabad 357, Greater Noida 295 and Noida was 345.

In nine areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained above 300 and between 400. It was 394 in Aya Nagar, 384 in Mathura Road, 397 in IGI Airport, 390 in Dilshad Garden, 388 in ITO, 394 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 398 in Pusa, and 388 in Sri Aurobindo Marg.

In 27 areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 400 and above 500.