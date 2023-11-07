Delhi pollution: Did odd-even scheme succeed earlier? asks SC, terms it 'optics'

The Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme to curb air pollution Tuesday came under scrutiny by the Supreme Court which questioned its effectiveness and termed it "all optics".

The apex court, which was hearing a matter pertaining to debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), asked the counsel for the Delhi government whether the odd-even scheme had succeeded when it was implemented earlier.

"These are all optics, this is the problem," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed.

The court's observation came a day after the Delhi government announced its decision to implement odd-even car rationing scheme from November 13, a day after Diwali, when pollution levels are likely to shoot up even further.