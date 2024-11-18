Delhi pollution: GRAP IV comes into effect as AQI hits ‘severe plus’ category

A dense layer of smog descended upon the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, 18 November, significantly worsening air quality across the region.

The toxic blend of smoke and fog led to a dramatic decline in visibility, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to the "severe-plus" category, signaling a major health risk for residents.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday invoked all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Severe+Air Quality) in Delhi-NCR from Monday amid worsening air.

The severe-plus AQI indicates that the air is highly dangerous, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

The decision came after the sub-committee for operationalisation of the GRAP called an emergency meeting in view of the rising pollution owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR.

On Sunday, Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index clocked 441 at 4 pm, as per the Daily AQI Bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and further rose to 457 at 7 pm.

