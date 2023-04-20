Delhi Prisons introduce new rule granting remission for good conduct during undertrial period

He said, since most of the time spent by an inmate in jail is as an undertrial, the new rule added states that any inmate, who is eligible for ordinary remission will be eligible for award of remission for the good conduct during his period of incarceration as an undertrial prisoner also.

"This remission will be based on his/her annual good conduct report for that period. The report for a year during the undertrial period will earn one month of remission, once the concerned undertrial is convicted. This rule is expected to help in keeping the undertrials in discipline and motivate them for reformation," the official added.