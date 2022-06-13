Delhi: Priyanka meets detained party leaders at police station

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with the party leaders who were detained by the Delhi Police and kept at Tughlak Road police station on Monday.

Several Congress party leaders were detained after they protested against their leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance at the Enforcement Directorate.

The detainees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K.C. Venugopal, Deepender S. Hooda and Pawan Khera among several others.