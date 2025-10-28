Delhi readies for ‘artificial rain’ as cloud seeding plane flies in from Kanpur

With the air visibility improving by afternoon, a plane carrying scientists took off from Kanpur to attempt cloud seeding and inducing artificial rain in Delhi’s Burari area on Tuesday, 28 October, said an official of IIT-Kanpur.

“The plane with two passengers took off at 12.20 pm and it will take about two-and-a-half hours to reach Delhi,” said an official of IIT Kanpur Media Cell.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Forest and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told IANS that the plane could not take-off earlier in the morning as the visibility was low and hovered around 2,000 metres and it had to wait for it to improve to 5,000 metres.

He said experts have already conducted tests in north Delhi for inducing the city’s first-ever cloud seeding experiment to counter air pollution scientifically.

IIT Kanpur director Dr. Manish Agarwal explained that attempts to induce artificial rain in the capital had been made earlier as well but these were not possible due to a lack of necessary permissions.