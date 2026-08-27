Delhi records 166 fresh H1N1 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 2,612
Influenza-A cases cross 3,300 as Delhi health minister reviews hospital preparedness amid rising seasonal flu cases
Delhi recorded 166 fresh H1N1 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of swine flu cases in the capital to 2,612, according to Delhi government data.
The number of Influenza-A cases has also risen to 3,300, up from 3,177 recorded a day earlier.
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday visited Indira Gandhi Hospital to review its preparedness for the rising number of H1N1 and seasonal influenza cases.
During the visit, Singh reviewed flu management arrangements, including isolation facilities, emergency services, testing infrastructure, availability of medicines and deployment of medical staff.
A dedicated flu clinic has been made operational at the hospital, along with isolated beds for influenza patients requiring treatment.
The visit came a day after Singh directed Delhi government hospitals to strengthen emergency services and ensure adequate resources to manage influenza and vector-borne diseases.
Hospitals have been asked to maintain at least five isolation beds, while larger facilities have been directed to keep 10 or more beds available. They have also been instructed to maintain shift-wise duty rosters and ensure round-the-clock availability of doctors and medical staff.
H1N1 overtakes H3N2
Delhi reported 138 new H1N1 cases in the preceding 24-hour period on Wednesday, taking the cumulative tally then to 2,446.
According to pulmonologist Dr Mohit Bhardwaj, the current rise in H1N1 cases is significant, although there is no need for panic.
“What we are seeing this year is a genuine shift; H1N1 has overtaken H3N2 as the dominant influenza strain circulating in the capital,” Bhardwaj told PTI.
He attributed part of the increased transmission to monsoon humidity and said hospitals were seeing higher footfall at fever clinics.
Bhardwaj also cautioned that H1N1 symptoms can overlap with those of dengue, COVID-19 and the common cold, making early clinical differentiation difficult without testing.
He advised people against self-medication and recommended prompt medical evaluation for those experiencing high-grade fever lasting more than two to three days, breathlessness, chest pain or persistent cough.