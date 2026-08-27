Delhi records 166 fresh H1N1 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 2,612

Delhi recorded 166 fresh H1N1 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of swine flu cases in the capital to 2,612, according to Delhi government data.

The number of Influenza-A cases has also risen to 3,300, up from 3,177 recorded a day earlier.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday visited Indira Gandhi Hospital to review its preparedness for the rising number of H1N1 and seasonal influenza cases.

During the visit, Singh reviewed flu management arrangements, including isolation facilities, emergency services, testing infrastructure, availability of medicines and deployment of medical staff.

A dedicated flu clinic has been made operational at the hospital, along with isolated beds for influenza patients requiring treatment.

The visit came a day after Singh directed Delhi government hospitals to strengthen emergency services and ensure adequate resources to manage influenza and vector-borne diseases.

Hospitals have been asked to maintain at least five isolation beds, while larger facilities have been directed to keep 10 or more beds available. They have also been instructed to maintain shift-wise duty rosters and ensure round-the-clock availability of doctors and medical staff.