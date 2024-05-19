Delhi records 44.4 degree Celsius, 'red alert' issued due to heatwave

The national capital recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weather office issuing a 'red alert' due to severe heat wave conditions in the city.

Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday. Saturday's temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

While the station at Safdarjung recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal on Sunday, other parts of the city saw the mercury soaring above 47 degrees Celsius.

Najafgarh recorded a high of 47.8 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur recorded 47.7 degrees, Aya Nagar recorded 46.4 degrees, Pusa recorded 46.5 degrees, Pitampura recorded 47 degrees, and Palam recorded 45.1 degrees.