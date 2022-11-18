Delhi records coldest morning with minimum temp at 9.6 deg Celsius

The national capital on Friday recorded its coldest morning of this season with a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.



Delhi overall continues to be in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 275. Meanwhile, IMD has forecast mainly clear skies throughout the day.