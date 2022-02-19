Delhi records minimum temp at 10.8 deg C; air quality moderate'

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, normal during this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.



Relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.



The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.



The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi improved to the moderate category and it read 186 around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.