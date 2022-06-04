Delhi records minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, heatwave likely at few places

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).



"Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.



A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.