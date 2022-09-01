Delhi reverts to old excise policy, govt-run liquor vends open

Vinod Giri, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said initial days of switching back to the old excise policy is not going to be easy.



Many L1 licensees (wholesalers) are in place and around 240-260 outlets are likely to start from day one, which will go up to 500 within a month, Giri said.



"Stocks are already filling up in retail. However, consumers may find some popular products, especially imported ones, missing on shelves as they are yet to register, nor is there a clarity when will they register," he said.



"This will impact hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants where such products are popular. Prices will also go back up as discounts are not permitted," Giri added.



The Excise Policy 2021-22, implemented on November 17, 2021, has been withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation. Out of 849 private vends issued licenses under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down on Wednesday.