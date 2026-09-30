Delhi riots 2020: HC yet again refuses bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the UAPA case concerning the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, saying it could not modify conditions laid down by the Supreme Court for considering their fresh bail pleas.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt dismissed the third bail pleas filed by Khalid and Imam, who had challenged a 4 July order of the trial court rejecting their applications.

The High Court said it was bound by “judicial discipline” and could not alter the Supreme Court’s 5 January order, which had allowed Khalid and Imam to seek bail either after the examination of protected witnesses was completed or after one year from the order, whichever was earlier.

“We would be modifying this (Supreme Court) order if we allow bail, which we cannot do,” the bench remarked.

The court said the trial court had correctly followed the Supreme Court’s directions when it rejected the fresh bail pleas. “In view of the above discussion and the overall facts of the case, specifically the conditions imposed upon the appellants, this court cannot find fault with the decision of the trial court. Accordingly, the appeals are dismissed,” it said.

The latest pleas were filed after the trial court rejected their applications for the third time on 4 July. Khalid and Imam had argued that circumstances had changed since the Supreme Court's January order and that they had remained in custody for about six years without the trial reaching the stage of framing charges.

Senior counsel appearing for Khalid argued that his prolonged incarceration entitled him to bail, particularly in view of a subsequent Supreme Court order that granted relief to several other accused in the case. Imam's counsel similarly cited the length of his incarceration and the delay in conclusion of the trial.