Delhi riots accused gets 'rousing' welcome in parole period

While granting the parole, the Court had noted that it was taking a humanitarian approach to grant the relief, only to allow Pathan to meet his ailing parents and no other person. As per sources, the video is of May 23.



The accused rioter, Shahrukh Pathan, was involved in an infamous incident of 2020 northeast Delhi riots in which he was found brandishing a loaded pistol towards a policeman in the Jafrabad area.



In the said case, the court had framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman, observing the accused raised his pistol -- not sideways but straight -- aiming at Delhi Police Head Constable (HC) Deepak Dahiya, who is taller than him but the direction of the pistol was aimed at the cop's head and even the point at which the trigger is pulled, the aim was straight towards Dahiya.



His illegal firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds was recovered and several shots had been fired by him, according to police.