Delhi riots case: HC notice on appeal by United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on the appeal filed by United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, who was denied bail by a trial court in connection with a UAPA case on the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.



Issuing notice in the matter, a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar posted it for July 11, after the summer vacations.



On April 8, rejecting the bail application, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said: "I am of the opinion that allegations against the accused Khalid Saifi are prima facie true."



In the last hearing, Saifi's counsel Rebecca John argued that he has been falsely implicated in this case and the entire case of the prosecution is unsubstantiated without any evidence to link with the communal riots of 2020.