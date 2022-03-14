Delhi riots: Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan gets bail

Ishrat Jahan's counsel, in the last hearing, had argued that she has been a lawyer and a young political person.



"She has a brilliant acumen. I was victorious from a ward where Muslims were less in number. Both the sects had given the vote to her. No Muslim had even won from the said ward." Teotia argued.



Further, he argued that she was a popular lady, saying they have no "single iota of evidence" regarding her involvement in the conspiracy.



As per the prosecution, Ishrat Jahan was in touch with other accused with whom she had no connection and the same was only to further the object of conspiracy to commit riots.