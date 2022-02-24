Delhi riots: HC junks application against plea for probing hate speeches

During the course of the hearing, Narang said: "We are not holding an inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 wherein somebody is called, it whatever he may say may not be relied upon. You are asking some people as respondents to file their responses in affidavits and then say they are the proposed accused. What about their right under Article 21 and Article 20(3)?"



However, the bench said: "There is no question of even allowing an impleadment to remain pending. If the petitioner has no locus, then the intervenor should be nowhere in the scene, nowhere around."