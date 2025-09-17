Delhi riots: Police ‘fabricated evidence’ against accused, say courts

An Indian Express investigation shows courts pointing out serious discrepancies in prosecution cases against the 2020 Delhi riots accused. The IE team studied 93 orders out of 97 acquittals and found 17 cases in which courts have specifically red-flagged fabrication of evidence against the accused.

In at least 12 cases, prosecution witnesses produced by the police were found to be “artificial” and their depositions suspect. Eyewitnesses who claimed to have known and identified the accused failed to convince the courts that they actually knew the accused and could identify them. Some of them failed to answer basic questions about the accused. In some cases, no test identification parade (TIP) was held to enable witnesses to pick out the accused from among several suspects.

In at least two cases, witnesses testified in court that their statements against the accused were not their own but were dictated or supplemented by the police. In several other cases, courts concluded that the investigation was driven by the urgency to close the case rather than ensure justice. In one case, the judge also pointed to the “manipulation” of case records.

Notably, on 2 September, Delhi High Court dismissed the bail pleas of nine activists and community leaders accused in the riots case — Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Athar Khan, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shadab Ahmed — who have been imprisoned for nearly five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The unprofessional conduct, serious lapses and misconduct by the police raise grave questions about discipline, training, supervision and accountability.