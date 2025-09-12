Delhi riots: SC defers bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha to 19 September

The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 September, adjourned till 19 September the hearing on bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Meeran Haider in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria noted that it had received the case files very late, prompting the deferment.

The four activists have challenged the Delhi High Court’s September 2 order denying bail to nine accused, including Khalid and Imam. The high court had observed that “conspiratorial” violence under the guise of protests could not be permitted, even while acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and free speech.