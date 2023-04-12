Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat email
A private school in Delhi was evacuated after an email containing a bomb threat was received by the administration on Wednesday, a police official said.
Authorities at The Indian School in Defence Colony told police that they received the email at 10.49 a.m.
"The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done by a bomb squad," the official added.
More details are awaited.
