Delhi sees over 110 pc rise in cybercrime cases in 2021

Over 356 cases of cybercrime were reported last year in which most of the offenders were booked for publication and transmission of sexually explicit content.



An analysis of the data showed that common motives for the crimes were fraud, sexual exploitation and extortion.



Most of the complainants were women or minors aged between 12 and 17.



We have been registering more cases online after Covid. We have seen an increase in financial fraud and sextortion cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) KPS Malhotra said.



We not only take cases from complaints but also take cognisance of social media posts, he said.