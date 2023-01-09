Delhi shocker: Pregnant woman set on fire, DCW steps in

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details of the FIR and the accused arrested after a woman who was in the seventh month of pregnancy was set on fire by her husband and in-laws by pouring petrol here in Bawana area.



"In Bawana, a pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws after pouring petrol. She suffered severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. We are also providing all possible help to the victim. Crime is increasing in Delhi!" DCW chief, Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.



The incident is reported to have occurred on January 6.