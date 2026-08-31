Delhi records highest deletions, draft roll excludes one in three voters

Delhi has topped the number of voter deletions as per the draft electoral roll published on Monday, 31 August, following a house-to-house voter verification drive as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Of the 1.45 crore registered electors, the draft roll excludes more than 47 lakh voters, or nearly 33 per cent, at the draft stage — the largest among all states and Union Territories where SIR was held.

The draft electoral roll now carries the names of approximately 97.5 lakh voters across Delhi’s 70 Assembly segments. This sweeping exclusion is largely due to voters being classified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, Others (ASDDO) categories, according to an election official.

“Delhi being the national capital, has a large number of floating population which could be the reason for the high number of deletions,” said an official from the Delhi chief electoral officer’s office. “The deletion process is a necessary exercise to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the voter list,” the official claimed.

The SIR, carried out between 30 June and 17 August, involved door-to-door verification and digital enumeration forms being collected and processed. While forms for 67.18 per cent of registered voters were successfully digitised, the remaining 32.82 per cent — over 47 lakh electors — were categorised as 'uncollectable' either due to non-response or the inability to verify their eligibility at their registered addresses.