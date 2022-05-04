Delhi stares at water crisis; sends SOS to Haryana

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- Carrier-Lined Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) -- and the Yamuna.



CLC and DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and the Bhakra Beas Management Board.



Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the capital.



The low level at the Wazirabad pond and the low flow in CLC has reduced the operational capacity at several WTPs, including Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, and Dwarka, another official said.



Chandrawal and Wazirabad WTPs have a capacity of 90 MGD and 135 MGD, respectively. The two plants lift raw water from the Wazirabad pond, treat it and supply to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantt, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.



The Haiderpur WTP, the largest in Delhi which supplies around 225 MGD of water to the city residents, is facing operational issues.