Delhi to add 200 electric buses to cluster fleet in January

Delhi is likely to add 200 electric buses to its cluster fleet in the new year, taking their total number to 1,500, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) currently operates 1,300 electric buses in the national capital, 500 of which were flagged off earlier this month.

An official said, "The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) monitors and manages the cluster buses. While electric buses have already been added to the DTC fleet, the DIMTS will get 200 soon."

"A hundred buses have already arrived and the remainder are expected to arrive in batches. We are expecting the arrival of 100 more buses and these are likely to be flagged off in mid-January," the official said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot later said the addition of the new buses will be another milestone for the city government.