Delhi to lift all Covid curbs from Monday, only physical classes from April 1

"DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch", said Kejriwal in a tweet.



The fine for not wearing the face mask has also been reduced to Rs 500 in the city. However, all these restrictions are subject to Covid positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent. The government will continue to keep watch on the Covid appropriate behaviour and surveillance on testing and vaccination.