Delhi: Traders blame market's poor infrastructure for delay in extinguishing fire

"As it was Dusshera, the shopkeepers decided to close their shop at about 5 pm," he said.



Shehnawaj's brother, who worked with him in the same shop, saw smoke emitting from the store and realised his brother was still inside it. He attempted to break the locks and told his brother to go upstairs, Balli said.



We rang the fire department. However, due to the narrow lanes and mesh of hanging wire, the fire fighting operation got delayed and the fire spread to other shops, he said, adding the shops had combustible materials, mostly clothes which is why the fire spread quickly.



It took nearly 10 hours for the firefighters to douse the flames, fire officials said, adding a short circuit might have caused the fire.



"The traders have rendered crores of rupees of loss. The major hurdles I feel was narrow lanes and the poor infrastructures," Balli said.