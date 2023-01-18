Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of R-Day parade rehearsals

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Kartavyapath from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 18, 20 and 21 in view of Republic Day parade rehearsals, police said on Wednesday.

The traffic police requested motorists to observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of personnel deployed at all intersections. It also asked people to plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

The traffic advisory suggested routes to be taken for commuting from north to south Delhi and vice versa.