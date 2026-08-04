Delhi transport bodies protest against E20 fuel at Rajghat after police deny Parliament march

Several Delhi-based transport bodies on Tuesday staged a protest at Rajghat against the Centre's E20 ethanol-blended petrol policy, demanding its withdrawal and alleging that the fuel adversely affects vehicle performance and increases operating costs.

The protest was organised by the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association along with several other transport organisations representing taxi operators, tourist transporters and commercial vehicle owners.

The organisations had initially planned to take out a protest march to Parliament. However, after Delhi Police denied permission for the march, the protesters gathered at Rajghat, where they paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before holding a demonstration.

"We had planned a protest march to Parliament, but since permission was not granted by Delhi Police, we decided to come to Rajghat and offer our prayers to Mahatma Gandhi," Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association president Sanjay Samrat said.

The protest comes amid a growing political row over the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, which contains up to 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol.