Delhi triple suicide: Room sealed with foils, suicide note affixed on wall

"Most likely they died due to suffocation," the senior official said.



It was also learnt that a few pages of the suicide note were affixed on the wall of the room, however, the police refrained to share the content.



"The content and veracity of the note are yet to be verified and are still under investigation," the official said, adding the inquest proceedings have been initiated.



The preliminary probe revealed that the owner of the house, Umesh Srivastva died in April 2021 due to Covid and since then the family was in depression as the mother, Manju, was bedridden due to illness.



Though there are three casualties in this particular incident, yet, it has brought the horrific memories of the Burari suicide case in which 11 members of a family died by suicide in 2018.



Ten people were found hanged, while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was strangled.