Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal cuts short speech at fair's inaugural ceremony amid exhibitors' protests

The exhibitors, however, wanted him to take a round of the exhibition area to get a first hand feel of the conditions. They told him that the lift/escalators were not functioning while the electricity supply was erratic as a result of which air conditioners were not working.



They also complained about unkempt halls, cleanliness and drinking water issues saying these would project a very wrong image about the country as international exhibitors were also participating in the fair. The visitors also requested the minister to visit the stalls to get a first hand experience.



While acknowledging their grouse, Goyal, however, told the exhibitors that businessmen must not behave in such a manner and assured that the matter will be sorted out.



After listening to the complaints and discussing the matter with ITPO officials, the minister left the venue.



When asked about the protest, ITPO Chairman and Managing Director L C Goyal told PTI that the exhibitors have raised some genuine issues.



"We are assessing the situation and there is no problem which cannot be solved," he said, adding ITPO is prepared to refund fee for the first day.



"If some of the exhibitors decide to withdraw, we will give them full refund," the ITPO CMD said.



Before the protest broke out, the minister in his speech said the fair is being held after a gap of one year due to the pandemic.



"We lost a year because of COVID. I would like to congratulate ITPO for quickly getting work in place. This is one programme that all of us look forward to," he said.



The event is "one of the most awaited B2B events in the food and hospitality industry, and truly reflects the undying spirit and resilience of the Indian businesses, people of India who have all worked collective to overcome COVID and get the economy back in shape," he noted.



Just as he pointed out that a large part of the event is being held in the new complex at Pragati Maidan, the exhibitors started shouting slogans against ITPO.



An exhibitor, Prabhjot Singh Ahuja who claimed he was injured after slipping on the floor at the venue, said the exhibition halls were in a hazardous condition.



"There are lot of broken glasses scattered on the floor. My hand got cut due to the glasses. Also, there is no electricity," he said.



Another exhibitor, Hardeep Singh from Ludhiana said the lifts and escalators were not working and many of the toilets were closed and those which were open were in bad condition as they have not been cleaned.



"We have lost our today's business. ITPO is overcharging for every facility," he said.



A visitor who came to visit the stalls after buying a ticket for Rs 300 was also seen protesting at the inauguration hall. An ITPO official refunded him the ticket amount.